Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Lydall (NYSE:LDL) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Sidoti raised Lydall from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lydall currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Lydall alerts:

LDL opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55. Lydall has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $193.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.09 million. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 11.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall in the third quarter worth $991,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 144.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 43,097 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 124,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.