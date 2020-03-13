TheStreet Lowers Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MCBC. BidaskClub lowered Macatawa Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Macatawa Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

MCBC opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $283.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. Macatawa Bank has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.76 million for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 33.43%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the period. 33.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

