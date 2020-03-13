Oragenics Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Oragenics in a report released on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Oragenics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Oragenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

OGEN opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

In other Oragenics news, Director Robert C. Koski sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 49.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 63,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oragenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the period.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.