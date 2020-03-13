NCR (NYSE:NCR) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NCR has been the topic of several other reports. Standpoint Research began coverage on NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an accumulate rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. NCR has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.78.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $86,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $112,424.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,679.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $338,619,000 after acquiring an additional 390,502 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,420,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,761,000 after acquiring an additional 269,918 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,060,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,944,000 after acquiring an additional 33,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,394,000 after acquiring an additional 142,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,366,000 after acquiring an additional 756,454 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.