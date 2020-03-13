OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OSIS. BidaskClub upgraded OSI Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded OSI Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.33.

OSI Systems stock opened at $70.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $70.04 and a 12 month high of $117.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $305.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $2,079,167.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,894.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $90,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,174 shares of company stock worth $3,526,685 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in OSI Systems by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

