Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Old Second Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Second Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

OSBC opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.20. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.03 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 26.06%. Equities analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.