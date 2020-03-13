Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Orion Engineered Carbons SA’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 64.30%. The company had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $676.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,600 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $47,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,997.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Reers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $56,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,391.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $163,702 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at $15,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 47,933 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,081,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,080,000 after acquiring an additional 645,987 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 646,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

