Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Vulcan Materials Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ FY2021 earnings at $6.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

VMC has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $107.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.77. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $145,404,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,210,000 after purchasing an additional 319,217 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $41,066,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,050,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 311,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,851,000 after purchasing an additional 176,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

