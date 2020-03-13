Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Illinois Tool Works Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.79.

ITW stock opened at $140.19 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $136.92 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.64. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,496,000 after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $2,195,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $650,506,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

