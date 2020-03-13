Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wood & Company upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 107.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 300,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 155,874 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 877.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,825 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.