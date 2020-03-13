Brokers Set Expectations for Forterra Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Forterra in a report issued on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Forterra’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

FRTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $505.18 million, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. Forterra had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Forterra by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Forterra by 60.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Forterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

