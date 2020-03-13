Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NSA. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

NYSE:NSA opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.28, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $100.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,215.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

