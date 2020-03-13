National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.68. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $329.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2020 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CP. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$365.00 to C$380.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$357.00 to C$380.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$340.00 to C$345.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$345.67.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$277.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$344.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$321.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$254.00 and a 1 year high of C$365.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.82.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.64 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.03 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.