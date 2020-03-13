Analysts Issue Forecasts for HealthStream, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of HealthStream in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

HSTM stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $724.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.72. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.49 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in HealthStream by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 219,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 169,104 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,094,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,540 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

