Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Centennial Resource Development Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut Centennial Resource Development from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $172.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

