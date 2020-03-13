Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HTA. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 199.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $34.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 186,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

