Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Etsy in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Etsy from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Etsy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.05.

Etsy stock opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. Etsy has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $72.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.89 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $314,363.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,497.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 20,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,213,544.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 779,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,802,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,442 shares of company stock valued at $10,039,793. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

