Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Voya Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

VOYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.46. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

