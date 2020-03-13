Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Tripadvisor Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tripadvisor in a research report issued on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the travel company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.84.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

