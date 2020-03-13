Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Amgen, Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $3.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.44. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $15.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.51 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.36.

Amgen stock opened at $182.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.97 and its 200 day moving average is $218.65. Amgen has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,322,385,000 after buying an additional 236,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,903,776,000 after buying an additional 91,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,029,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,704,000 after buying an additional 103,548 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

