Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research note issued on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.19.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $39.23 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average is $66.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $167.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?

Earnings History and Estimates for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. Lowered by Piper Sandler
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. Lowered by Piper Sandler
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for ON Semiconductor Corp Issued By Piper Sandler
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for ON Semiconductor Corp Issued By Piper Sandler
Eastman Chemical Shares Down 8.2% After Analyst Downgrade
Eastman Chemical Shares Down 8.2% After Analyst Downgrade
Veracyte Stock Price Down 7.4% on Insider Selling
Veracyte Stock Price Down 7.4% on Insider Selling
British Land Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade
British Land Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade
Airtel Africa Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade
Airtel Africa Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report