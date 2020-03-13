Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research note issued on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.19.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $39.23 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average is $66.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $167.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

