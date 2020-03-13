Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Issued By Piper Sandler

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note issued on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

NASDAQ ON opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,260,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Taner Ozcelik sold 141,739 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,543,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,992,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $105,757,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $42,177,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,127,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,252,000 after buying an additional 638,600 shares during the last quarter.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.