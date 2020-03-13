Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Down 8.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)’s stock price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $52.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. Eastman Chemical traded as low as $47.09 and last traded at $47.51, 2,451,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average session volume of 1,378,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.74.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Standpoint Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

