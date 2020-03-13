Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price Down 7.4% on Insider Selling

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s stock price traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $23.22 and last traded at $23.55, 705,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 441,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

Specifically, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,340 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.35 million. Analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,569,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,658,000 after purchasing an additional 641,706 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,053,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 289,015 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,053,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 289,015 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,788,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,853,000 after purchasing an additional 205,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,778,000 after purchasing an additional 194,825 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

