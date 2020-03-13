British Land (LON:BLND) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 630 to GBX 540. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. British Land traded as low as GBX 418.10 ($5.50) and last traded at GBX 420.10 ($5.53), with a volume of 321202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 438.40 ($5.77).

BLND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on British Land from GBX 399 ($5.25) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised British Land to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 606 ($7.97) to GBX 661 ($8.70) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on British Land from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 575 ($7.56) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered British Land to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 583.15 ($7.67).

In other British Land news, insider Tim Score purchased 4,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,092.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 544.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 570.94. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a GBX 7.98 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. British Land’s payout ratio is -0.47%.

About British Land (LON:BLND)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

