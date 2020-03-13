Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Airtel Africa Limited (LON:AAF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 78 to GBX 66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Airtel Africa traded as low as GBX 43.60 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45.60 ($0.60), with a volume of 32322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.40 ($0.70).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airtel Africa in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

In other news, insider Shravin Bharti Mittal purchased 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,886,000 ($3,796,369.38). Insiders have acquired a total of 17,135,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,402,480 in the last 90 days.

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Airtel Africa Limited provides mobile telecommunication services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and rest of Africa. It offers services to approximately 99 million small, medium, and high-usage customers; mobile data services to 30 million customers; and mobile banking services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

