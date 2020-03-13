Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Down 9.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)’s share price dropped 9.2% on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $108.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Beyond Meat traded as low as $81.33 and last traded at $82.64, approximately 4,174,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 11,298,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.98.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BYND. Bernstein Bank lowered Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.19.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $303,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,734 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,896 shares of company stock valued at $6,173,782.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 67,503 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,537,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 93,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of -64.91.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s revenue was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

