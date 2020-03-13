Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Trading Down 24.7% Following Weak Earnings

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) dropped 24.7% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $4.51, approximately 2,811,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 670% from the average daily volume of 365,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. First Analysis raised shares of Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $254.09 million, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

