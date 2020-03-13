AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Trading Down 7.3% on Analyst Downgrade

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) shares were down 7.3% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. AutoNation traded as low as $37.53 and last traded at $37.87, approximately 1,196,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 792,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.86.
AN has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cfra cut their target price on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.
In other AutoNation news, Director Steven L. Gerard purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,033.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $9,653,836.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 441,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,036,688. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.29.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.11%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About AutoNation (NYSE:AN)
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
