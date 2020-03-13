AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Trading Down 7.3% on Analyst Downgrade

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) shares were down 7.3% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. AutoNation traded as low as $37.53 and last traded at $37.87, approximately 1,196,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 792,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.86.

AN has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cfra cut their target price on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other AutoNation news, Director Steven L. Gerard purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,033.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $9,653,836.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 441,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,036,688. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,663,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,763,000 after acquiring an additional 45,051 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,009,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,998,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,419,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,308,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,110,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after acquiring an additional 666,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,870,000 after acquiring an additional 36,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.29.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.11%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.