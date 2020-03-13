TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Trading Down 6.8% After Insider Selling

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) fell 6.8% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $451.33 and last traded at $462.17, 1,193,374 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 150% from the average session volume of 477,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $495.64.

Specifically, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total transaction of $10,090,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 244,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $466.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,010,623.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 87,817 shares of company stock worth $50,974,388 over the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.54.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $607.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 620,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,292,000 after acquiring an additional 90,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,348,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

