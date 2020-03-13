Short Interest in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Drops By 13.5%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the February 13th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

WPRT stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $175.67 million, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 578,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,418,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 138,201 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 398.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 76,034 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 504,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WPRT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

