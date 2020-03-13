Short Interest in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Increases By 30.5%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the February 13th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.18. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $522,120. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

