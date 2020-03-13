Short Interest in Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) Declines By 14.1%

Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 260,700 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 303,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 503,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.05. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

