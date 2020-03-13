Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 565,000 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the February 13th total of 921,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ZFGN opened at $0.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Zafgen has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $31.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.27.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.78 target price on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Zafgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZFGN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zafgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zafgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zafgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zafgen by 150.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 110,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zafgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

