Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Short Interest Update

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, a growth of 216.5% from the February 13th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Yandex by 5,512.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Yandex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yandex by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC now owns 651,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after buying an additional 268,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Yandex by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after buying an additional 45,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Yandex by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of YNDX opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Yandex has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $48.95.
YNDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Yandex from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.72.
About Yandex
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
