Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Short Interest Update

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, a growth of 216.5% from the February 13th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Yandex by 5,512.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Yandex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yandex by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC now owns 651,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after buying an additional 268,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Yandex by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after buying an additional 45,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Yandex by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YNDX opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Yandex has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $48.95.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. The firm had revenue of $51.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.82 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Yandex’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $20.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yandex will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

YNDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Yandex from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

