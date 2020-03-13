Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,490,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the February 13th total of 61,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $36,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,633. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $85,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 721,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,144,708.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,144,118 shares of company stock worth $7,485,979. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 690,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 163,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

ZNGA opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 151.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

