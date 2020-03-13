Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Expands By 28.1%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the February 13th total of 51,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of WORX stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38. SCWorx has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

