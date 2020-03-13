Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Expands By 28.1%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the February 13th total of 51,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of WORX stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38. SCWorx has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.
About SCWorx
