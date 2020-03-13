Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Wellesley Bancorp by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wellesley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Wellesley Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wellesley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,810,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wellesley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEBK opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Wellesley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $88.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70.

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wellesley Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEBK. ValuEngine upgraded Wellesley Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Wellesley Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Wellesley Bancorp Company Profile

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

