Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Price Down 6.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)’s share price was down 6.1% on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $130.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lear traded as low as $92.85 and last traded at $95.88, approximately 1,183,075 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 682,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.08.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lear from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Lear by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Lear by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Lear by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Lear by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Lear by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

