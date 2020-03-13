Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,635 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 622% compared to the typical volume of 365 put options.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

