Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Up 27.3% in February

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 19,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 187,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Wah Fu Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

Wah Fu Education Group stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.