Short Interest in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Declines By 15.1%

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 130.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.9% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $39.97 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.