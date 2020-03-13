Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wins Finance stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Wins Finance worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wins Finance stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. Wins Finance has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing.

