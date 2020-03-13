Short Interest in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Increases By 21.0%

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 444,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $12,065,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 616.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 266,312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $6,072,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 404.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 94,670 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $3,503,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Zai Lab stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.03. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $63.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

