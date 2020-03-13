Short Interest in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Expands By 18.9%

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the February 13th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 421,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. purchased 12,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $52,167.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,607 shares in the company, valued at $97,888.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 67,820 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $12.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $72.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.10). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 150.08% and a negative net margin of 6,697.33%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

