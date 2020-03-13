Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Increases By 52.4%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 313,700 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the February 13th total of 205,900 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 516,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of XBIO opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on XBIO shares. ValuEngine lowered Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group started coverage on Xenetic Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

