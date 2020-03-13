iShares MSCI India ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 22,676 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 530% compared to the average volume of 3,599 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,628,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,276,000 after purchasing an additional 215,157 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,460,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,722,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after purchasing an additional 58,117 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,760,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,650 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,507,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,971,000 after purchasing an additional 861,924 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95.

