WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the February 13th total of 35,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Securities cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $263.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.86.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 45.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Bolduc acquired 37,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $498,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 157,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,184.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $51,245.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 81,300 shares of company stock worth $1,049,045. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. AXA bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares in the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

