Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Increases By 137.0%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 137.0% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of WVVI stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $28.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.09% of Willamette Valley Vineyards worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards and Elton labels; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.