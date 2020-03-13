Short Interest in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Decreases By 33.2%

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the February 13th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,292 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.46% of XCel Brands worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XELB opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. XCel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XELB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of XCel Brands in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

